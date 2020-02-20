Two shot outside of Fleetwood Diner; Police investigating

Police responded to an early morning shooting outside of the Fleetwood Diner in Lansing on Thursday.

Lansing Police told News 10 they received a call at approximately 1:50 a.m. of shots fired outside of the diner. Police say that two people were shot but are expected to survive. Police say they are currently in the hospital.

Police are still investigating the scene and do not have a suspect in custody as of 5:40 a.m. on Thursday.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene where police searched the area for possible evidence.

This is a developing story.