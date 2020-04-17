Two ramps closures on I-496 beginning April 21

The Michigan Department of Transportation said two ramps to Lansing Road will be closed.

The closures will be in place from April 21 through April 27 for demolishing the eastbound I-496 bridge deck over Lansing Road as part of the $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project.

MDOT said the work will feature two phases of ramp closures.

In the first phase, the westbound I-496 ramp to Lansing Road and the West Saint Joesph Street ramp to Lansing Road will be closed and detoured 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, April 21 to Thursday, April 23, MDOT said.

In the second phase, the westbound I-496 ramp to Lansing Road and the West Saint Joesph Street ramp to Lansing Road will be closed and detoured from 8 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, April 27.

