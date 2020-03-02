Two-phase process will regulate pot sold in licensed Michigan shops

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency's phase-out process for caregiver products in licensed stores began Sunday. The MRA announced in December 2019 that it would begin the two-phase process on March 1.

The idea behind the phase-out is that products like cartridges and concentrates made by caregivers are unregulated. During the ongoing transition to a regulated market, the MRA allowed licensed medical marijuana facilities to accept caregiver products so that patients would always have access to necessary medicine. Now that nearly 200 grower licenses and over 25 processor licenses have been issued, the supply of medical marijuana has increased dramatically. Therefore, the MRA will now phase-out the caregiver products to ensure quality and safety for patients.

“We have always put patients first when we make decisions regarding medical marijuana,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “This phase out process is an important next step in implementing the will of Michigan voters and making sure that patients continue to have access to their medicine.”

Phase one is now in effect, which mandates licensed stores to stop buying caregiver products, excluding flower. Flower products, which includes bud and shake, will still be allowed without fines from the MRA.

Phase two will take effect on June 1, 2020. In this phase, the total weight of marijuana flower that processors obtain from caregivers must be less than or equal to 50% of the total weight of marijuana flower the licensee obtained from caregivers between the dates of March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

After phase two ends on September 30, 2020, a licensee who accepts an external transfer after September 30, 2020 will be subject to disciplinary action by the MRA.

