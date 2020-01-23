Two people injured in Holt house fire

Two people were injured in a house fire at 4973 Auburn Avenue in Holt on Thursday.

The fire started in the basement and then extended to the main floor of the ranch style home.

A man and woman in their sixties had minor injuries in the fire. The man suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns, he was taken to the hospital. The woman is expected to be okay.

Delhi Township Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department and Mason Fire Department were on the scene.

The home is not believed to be a total loss, according to the Delhi Township Fire Department.

News 10 is on the scene and will keep you updated on the situation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.