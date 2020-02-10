Two men who shot at each through door, end up in hospital

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Monday morning on Elm Street.

They say that two men were injured when the shooting took place around 12:45 a.m. on February 10.

Elmer Hitt of the Jackson Police said that a woman living in an apartment was having issues with her ex-boyfriend on Sunday.

He said that the Jackson County man left but returned to the home after midnight and found another man with the woman.

That's when the shooting began as shots were fired into the apartment door by both men.

Hitt said that the ex-boyfriend was hit in the abdomen and the other man was hit in the left shin and upper right shoulder.

When police arrived at the scene, the ex-boyfriend was gone. He was later located in Blackman Township and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He is in critical condition at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, according to Hitt.

Hitt added that the man at the apartment was also taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.