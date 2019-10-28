Two men charged with armed robbery

Court records show that two Lansing men have been charged for a spree of armed robberies.

The thefts happened in Ingham County, according to records, between July to September of 2019.

Jay Zollicoffer, 41, has been charged with 8 counts of armed robbery.

Marco Jackson, 37, has been charged with six counts of armed robbery.

Records show that Zollicoffer is charged with stealing money from Eric's Markett in Lansing July 17, and money and cigarettes on July 22 from Sunoco.

Eric's Markett is located at 838 N Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say that a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from an employee at the store.

The suspect then ran away from the scene before officers arrived, Lansing police said.

During the July 22 incident, police say that a man walked into the Sunoco gas station around 10 p.m. at the corner of South Washington Avenue and Moores River Drive, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

Police say the man was able to get away with cash and that no one was hurt.

The suspect then took off on foot so officers brought in K-9s to help track him down, but they couldn't find him.

