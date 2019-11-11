Two local shelters give veterans pets for free

Animals provide unconditional love and support to their owners. That's why two local shelters are removing adoption fees for veterans that want to adopt a pet.

"Animals are known for their unconditional love and their ability to reduce stress. This is important for anyone, but especially a veteran. We can't wait to watch our pets find their forever homes with our local veterans" Cascades Humane Society Executive Director Heather Leszczynski.

Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is partnering with Friends of the Animals to provide adoptions to local veterans for free.

"We are happy to be able to help our veterans find a loving pet. It is just one small thing we can do to give back", Executive Director Heather Leszczynski said. "Cascades Humane Society is grateful to be giving the gift of love to veterans who sacrifice so much for our country."

Research from Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine found that military veterans with PTSD have a better quality of life if they have a service dog.

The study showed that having a pet creates less anger, less anxiety, and better sleep.

The Capital Area Humane Society is providing free pet adoptions Nov. 11 through 16 for veteran and service members that can show proper identification.

"We are so thankful for all of our veterans and service members who have dedicated their lives to protect our country," CAHS President and CEO, Julia Willson said. "The Capital Area Humane Society recognizes the incredibly important role that pets play in our lives-they provide us with unconditional love, support, and a connection to the world. When a companion animal can help a veteran in exchange for a loving home, everyone wins."

Cascades Humane Society is open noon to 6pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays

Capital Area Humane Society is open Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

