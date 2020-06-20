Two injured in rollover accident

Two people were hurt in a rollover accident in White Oak Township early Saturday morning.

Ingham County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 1400 block of Brogan Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two people walked to a home there and said they were hurt in a rollover accident. The homeowner called 911.

SAESA Ambulance took the driver, a 28-year-old man from Stockbridge and the passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Munith, to Sparrow. Police say both had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

