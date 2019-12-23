Two injured in Saturday shooting

Two people were injured over the weekend in a shooting on the city’s south side, Lansing Police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said.

A man and a woman were injured early Saturday morning on the 5200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The man and woman have non-life-threatening injuries; the woman was shot in the leg, Merritt said.

Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police seek information about the shooting suspect. He’s described as a skinny, 6-foot black man with dreadlocks and a beard.

The man was last seen wearing baggy jeans and a red sweater.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 517-483-4600.

