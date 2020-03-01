Two hospitalized after car hits Lansing home

Two people have been hospitalized after their truck hit the side of a realty building and slammed into the side of a Lansing home.

Lansing Police responded to 2706 N East Street on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. The Lansing Fire Department was also called to assist.

Officials confirmed that one person in the vehicle was male, but couldn't confirm any details about the other. Jaws of life were used to remove them from the truck.

One person was inside the home at the time of the accident. That person is uninjured. Authorities have shut off power in the home. An inspector will determine if the house is safe to inhabit.

No one inside Broker's Realty was injured. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.