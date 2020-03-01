Two children involved in rollover crash

Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a rollover crash that happened Saturday night in Orange Township.

The call came in around 6:40 p.m.

Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was driving a GMC Safari van on eastbound I-96 near mile marker 69.

Witnesses say the van was gaining on a semi, veered at the last second to avoid a collision, lost control, went off the roadway and rolled over.

Two children, ages seven and three, were ejected from the van but were not seriously injured.

They were both taken to Helen DeVos Hospital to be evaluated.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the accident remains under investigation.

