Two arrested after gun found at hotel

Two men are in custody Tuesday night after an incident at the Greektown Casino hotel.

Police said a high-powered weapon was found hidden behind an ice machine.

Workers found the registered AK-47 with ammunition in a bag after a fire alarm sounded around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There was also a Bible in the bag with writings referencing a number of U.S. cities.

Police were able to use surveillance video to track down the person who left the bag.

The two young men were arrested without incident.

