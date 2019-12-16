Two Stockbridge sheep run wild for months

If you ask anyone in Stockbridge about the sheep, they automatically know what you're talking about.

"They've kind of become a legend--everyone looks after the sheep," Becki Terrell who lives in Stockbridge laughed.

"It's kind of been a big joke, free the sheep, let the sheep live, that kind of stuff," Stockbridge resident Paul Curmi added.

The rogue sheep have been on the run since September, stopping in roads, yards, and fields.

"They seem happy...they seem happy as can be and they're nice and plump...they kind of belong to everybody now," Terrell said.

Sightings of the sheep are posted in the Stockbridge community group on Facebook almost daily. Some people like them...others see them a little more than they would like.

"They've ate my food plot for my deer, down to pretty much nothing, every apple that has fallen off that apple tree," Curmi said. "Other than that, they've kind of just become a stinky mess."

In the past few months, the sheep have not only gotten fatter, but their wool has become thick and matted. No one had been able to catch the sheep, not even animal control.

"I think they had four trucks and like six or seven officers trying to catch these," Curmi said. "I know that they've tried to tranquilize them...and the tranqs didn't work so...that was a failure there."

Soon, the town found out the sheep's owner is Ded Gjolaj, who lives in there part-time. He has more than 20 sheep, and claims they got out by accident after being chased by coyotes.

"So the sheeps [sic] run through the woods and they find [sic] the way where there was no fence. They escaped and the coyotes chased them. I'm very worried...to me, it's not funny, they are my personal sheep," Gjolaj explained.

He says his son and his brother both tried to catch them several times but weren't able to. The town is worried too, and although the sheep seem to be on a long and certainly interesting journey, they want them caught before their luck runs out.

"They're not wild animals, they're probably not going to survive when we get a foot of snow and there's not a lot of stuff for them to eat," Curmi said.

"Hopefully someday somebody will catch them but until then...everybody just watches out for them. They're the Stockbridge sheep, they belong to everyone," Terrell said.

Gjolaj added that he is offering a reward for their return, or said that anyone who catches them is welcome to keep them.

News 10 reached out to Ingham County animal control about the sheep, we'll let you know when we get a response.

