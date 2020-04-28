Two Men and a Truck help move woman for free

Two Men and a Truck helped move a young woman's furniture out of Angel House in Mason, free of charge.

The live-in program helps pregnant and parenting teens in foster care systems.

A spokesperson for Angel House says Two Men and a Truck's generosity will go a long way.

"I think it's important to have that community support," said Division Director Kelly Haynie-Urech with Angel House. "A lot of these girls are from all around the state, not necessarily right here and a lot of them choose to stay in the area because of our community partners like they see Two Men and a Truck helping out and they see what a wonderful community we live in."

Programs at Angel House teach young women how to live independently and nurture their children.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

