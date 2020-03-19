Two unrelated MSU students test positive for COVID-19

The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) announced Thursday that two Michigan State University students have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are unrelated to one another. However, both have a history of international travel.

One student is in isolation after returning from a study abroad trip. The second was diagnosed after leaving the country. The ICHD is contacting those who had regular contact with the patients, and working to determine if others were exposed.

“People must diligently practice social distancing at this time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “We have no doubt that coronavirus is in the community, and we know that not everyone who has it will be sick. This is why it is so important to distance yourself. People who are sick should isolate themselves at home whether they’ve been tested or not. Act as though you have it if you have symptoms that resemble COVID-19.”

