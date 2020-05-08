Two Lansing road projects are set to begin

LANSING, MI (WILX) - 'Tis the season for roadwork repair.
Starting this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin construction on Lansing's Waverly Rd.
The Waverly Rd. project begins Saturday as part of a 60-million dollar project.
MDOT wants to improve Waverly Rd. between Lansing Rd. and Saint Joseph St.
On Monday also in Lansing, MDOT will begin pavement repairs on Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. between Edgewood Blvd. and Victor Avenue.
