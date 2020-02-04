Two Lansing public housing complexes getting $28 million in improvements

The Lansing House Commission is investing $28 million into the South Washington Park and Mount Vernon Park public housing complexes.

The money is coming from Low Income Housing Tax Credits through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

South Washington Park will get $15 million. The money will pay for things like new roofs, flooring, windows, kitchen and bathroom improvements, HVAC units and parking lot improvements. Construction is expected to start this fall.

Mount Vernon Park will get a $13 million investment starting this fall. The complex will get many of the same upgrades as South Washington Park as well as adding air conditioning and more security cameras.

The Housing Commission says it plans to apply for more federal tax credits to free up money for improvements at Hildebrandt Park and LaRoy Froh later in 2020. News 10 and wilx.com will keep you updated on those plans.

