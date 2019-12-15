Two Georgia teenagers arrested in weekend mall shooting

Police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting that wounded one man in a busy suburban Atlanta mall food court in the height of the Christmas shopping season.

Bystanders wait outside as authorities investigate an incident at Cumberland Mall in Cobb County, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Cobb County Police Department said surveillance footage and interviews helped identify the suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce.

Officials said Sunday that Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Ponce was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The shooting happened Saturday and sent shoppers at Cumberland Mall in Cobb County, Georgia, scrambling at the sound of gunfire that police said began with a verbal dispute.

Police say 18-year-old Ethan Green was shot in the neck and shoulder area and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press All rights reserved.