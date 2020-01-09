Twitter testing new controls to combat on-line abuse

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it mistakenly used the phone numbers and email addresses people provided for security purposes to show advertisements to its users. The company said Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, that it “inadvertently” used the emails and phone numbers to let advertisers match people to their own marketing lists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter is set to start testing a new way to curb on-line abuse.
The features will allow users to control who can reply to their Tweets, as the company looks to limit abuse and harassment.
Social media companies are under pressure to address bad behavior on their sites, which often occurs in unsolicited replies targeting women and minorities.
In a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show, Twitter said users will be able to choose four different reply settings: "Global," which lets anyone respond...
"Group," which allows replies from people you follow or mention...
"Panel," or people mentioned in a Tweet., or no replies at all.
