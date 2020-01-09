Twitter testing new controls to combat on-line abuse

Twitter is set to start testing a new way to curb on-line abuse.

The features will allow users to control who can reply to their Tweets, as the company looks to limit abuse and harassment.

Social media companies are under pressure to address bad behavior on their sites, which often occurs in unsolicited replies targeting women and minorities.

In a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show, Twitter said users will be able to choose four different reply settings: "Global," which lets anyone respond...

"Group," which allows replies from people you follow or mention...

"Panel," or people mentioned in a Tweet., or no replies at all.

