Friends of Turner-Dodge House and Lansings Parks and Rec host 8th annual Festival of Trees

If you're looking to get out of the house on Christmas Day, the Friends of Turner-Dodge House in partnership with the Lansing Parks and Rec are hosting the 8th annual Festival of Trees.

Holiday trees from different organizations and individuals will cover the three floors of the historic mansion.

The festival will be running until Jan. 1. and will be open Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and News Years Day.

The hours of the festival are:

Tuesday-Thursday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 at the door.

Proceeds from the event will go toward continued restoration and preservation of the Turner-Dodge House.

