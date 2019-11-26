Turkey dinners delivered to your home on Thanksgiving

Are you in need of a little turkey dinner this week?

Well, any resident of Shiawassee County can receive free Thanksgiving Day meals for themselves, family members and friends.

The meals will even be delivered to their home.

The Shiawassee Council on Aging’s senior centers in Owosso, Durand and Morrice are expected to coordinate the deliveries with teams of volunteers.

County residents must contact one of the centers to get meals delivered to their home.

For information, call the Owosso center at 989-723-8875, the Durand center at 989-288-4122 or the Morrice center at 517-625-4270.

Also, the Owosso center, on 300 N. Washington St., will host a dinner Thursday – Thanksgiving Day – from noon to 2 p.m.

People do not have to sign up in advance to attend the dinner and get free meals.

They can also pick up meals at the event and take them home free of charge.

