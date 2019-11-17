The third annual Turkey Trot Classic horse show took place on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Michigan State University Pavilion.

This year the event sold 200 stalls for people to house their horses in during the show.

Megan McCally, who runs the horse show office, said the event was probably the largest classic horse show so far.

There were 170 horses registered at the event, and she estimated 300 people.

The horse show is open to anyone and benefits the Ingham County Fair Foundation which makes it possible to have events during the summer.

"Anyone can show their horses," McCally said. "Anyone is welcome to come and we have all levels of experience from beginner and up."

McCally has been riding horses for as long as she can remember, and that passion eventually involved her in helping at fairs until she was actually running them.

The event started at 8 a.m. and had back to back events throughout the day.

There were 78 different classes of events for people to participate in. First through sixth place received ribbons.

