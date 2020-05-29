Tulip Time Festival needs to raise $1M after pandemic losses

The Tulip Time Festival in western Michigan needs to raise $1 million to stem losses from this year’s canceled event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Festival organizers have created a GoFundMe page for donations.

When the festival was canceled, there were $400,000 requested in ticket refunds. Tulip Time only had $180,000 available in cash.

The festival director says says Tulip Time is a vital part of the community and needs to continue its 90-year tradition. She’s hopeful the money can be raised.

The nonprofit says it could will run out of money in August if they don’t receive further financial help.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.