Trump says India to buy $3B military equipment after trade, military talks

President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India delved into substance Tuesday after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry, even as few concrete accomplishments were expected from the whirlwind trip.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a formal welcome to India's presidential palace on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Source: CNN/POOL)

Trump is calling his trip to India “unforgettable,” “extraordinary” and an expression of “love” as he delivers a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral talks.

Trump announced that India has signed a deal to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced military equipment, including helicopters. And he says the two leaders made progress on what he describes as a “comprehensive trade deal” after talks.

Trump also says he and first lady Melania Trump “have been awed by the majesty of India” and will “always remember the magnificent welcome” they received upon their arrival.

He lavished praise on Modi, joking that the thousands of people who attended an earlier welcome rally for him at a huge stadium were there more for Modi than himself.

Speaking at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Trump said that “every time” he mentioned Modi’s name, there were cheers, “so they love you in India and that’s a good thing.”

Modi was re-elected with a huge mandate, leading his Hindu nationalist party to a massive victory in the 2019 election.

Trump and the first lady tossed colorful flower petals on a memorial to Mohandas Gandhi earlier Tuesday.

His second day on the subcontinent kicked off with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

The president’s armored car, nicknamed “The Beast,” was greeted at the palace with cannon fire and accompanied by a parade of colorfully-dressed soldiers on horseback.

7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump’s visit

Police say at least seven people, including a police officer, were killed and dozens wounded during clashes in the Indian capital on Monday, a day ahead of Trump’s visit.

Police announced the death toll a day after the protests. There were no demonstrations in the capital on Tuesday, during Trump’s visit to New Delhi.

The protests by hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law took place while Trump was being feted by Modi in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday.

