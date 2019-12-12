Trump says he'll expand child care, paid leave for workers

President Donald Trump is promising to expand child care and time-off options for working moms and dads facing high costs and lack of access to quality care.

Trump says that in his administration: “We get it done.” The president spoke at the White House on Thursday as legislation granting federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave edged closer to becoming law.

Both military and civilian workers would be eligible for paid time off. Trump says a “historic opportunity” to pass paid family leave and expand access to quality, affordable child care for those not employed by the federal government has arrived.

