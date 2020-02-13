Trump says he might keep others from listening in on calls

President Donald Trump says he might end the long-running White House practice of letting administration officials and staffers listen in on presidential calls with foreign leaders.

Trump's comment comes after his impeachment was triggered by his July phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Trump told Geraldo Rivera in a radio interview that aired Thursday that he “may end the practice entirely.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House staffers listened in on Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In it, Trump asked Zelenskiy to look into Ukraine's involvement in the 2016 presidential election and the activities of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

