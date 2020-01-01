Trump nominee sworn in as U.S. district judge in Michigan

Federal Magistrate Stephanie Dawkins Davis has been sworn in as a U.S. district judge for Michigan’s eastern district.

The ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit. Davis will serve in the U.S. Courthouse in Flint.

The 52-year-old Davis was nominated for the post by President Donald Trump and confirmed Dec. 19 by the U.S. Senate.

Her commission was signed Tuesday by Trump. Davis was appointed a federal magistrate in 2016 after spending nearly 20 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit.

She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Kansas City, Kansas.

