Trump hosted Zuckerberg for dinner

President Trump hosted Mark Zuckerberg for dinner last month.

Facebook and the White House are not saying why the dinner was kept quiet.

The dinner took place last month when Zuckerberg was in Washington to testify before congress about Facebook's crypto-currency "libra."

Facebook board member Peter Thiel was also at the meeting.

The company is taking a lot of heat for allowing blatantly false and misleading political ads to run on the site.

NBC News has confirmed President Trump held a private meeting with the founder of Facebook again.

