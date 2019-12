The Trump Administration intends to announce the withdrawal of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan as early as next week, according to three current and former U.S. officials.

The move would leave behind about 9,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The officials would not say when the draw-down would begin, but did characterize it as a phased withdrawal that would happen over a few months.

