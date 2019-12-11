Truck slides into Lake Michigan

A city truck slid into Lake Michigan Wednesday morning.

Chicago Police said authorities were called to the scene around 7:20 a.m. to north Lake Shore Drive for reports of a vehicle in the waters of Lake Michigan, near Oak Street Beach.

Fire officials said a Chicago Park District Truck was salting the bike path when "the vehicle lost control, started sliding on the ice and entered the water."

The two workers inside the truck were able to get out before the truck went into the water.

Officials said one person was transported to a hospital for observation.

It was snowing during the time of the incident and visibility was low.

The incident caused a section of the bike path to be shut down after the incident.

The National Weather Service said the Lake Michigan water temperature along the Chicago shore is currently 30 degrees.

