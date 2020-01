A pick-up truck became partially submerged when the driver drove onto ice that is covering a flooded stretch of roadway, near Canal Road and Columbia Highway, in Eaton Rapids.

The driver escaped from the pick-up's cab, and jumped into his truck's bed.

He remained there until he was rescued by first responders.

The Eaton County Sheriff told News 10 that the truck simply could not be supported by the ice, and fell through.

They also report that the driver was not injured.