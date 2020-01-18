Truck lands on roof on MI home

Vehicles crashing into homes is thankfully rare, but not unheard of.

Launching a truck onto the roof of a house, however, is a bit more of a showstopper.

It all began as a high speed pursuit along Pine Lake Road in Delton, Michigan, reaching speeds of 100 miles an hour.

Michigan State Police say a pick-up took off from one of its troopers last night.

Police say the driver made his way south before taking a hard left at Oak Drive and then likely lost control in the pitch black.

The driver, who was unfamiliar with the road, overcorrected a bit and eventually launched himself from the ledge under the roof of a house.

Police say somehow the driver was able to walk away from the crash uninjured.

He caused a lot of damage to the unoccupied home.

The truck hit some power lines, temporarily knocking out the power to some homes along the lake.

