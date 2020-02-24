Truck driver pleads no contest in elderly woman's death

A truck driver who struck and killed an 85-year-old pedestrian in Bay City has pleaded no contest in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Kevin Chevalier was under the influence of marijuana when his big rig hit Patricia Menne in a crosswalk in January 2018.

Her daughter told police that Menne liked to get a coffee and walk late at night. Chevalier last week pleaded pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The Bay City Times said his trial was supposed to start Tuesday.

