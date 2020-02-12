Truck driver nearly impaled by steel beam

A truck driver is counting his blessings after nearly being impaled by a steel beam that came through his windshield.

Johnnie Lowe was driving down I-96 near Williamston on his way to Lansing when the truck in front of him suddenly got into the fast lane. Lowe describes it as a red stake truck.

"I seen something slide off his truck. Once it hit the concrete, it bounced. It was like something out of a Transformers movie," said Lowe. "I'm like, 'Here we go! It's going down!"

A six foot long steel beam came crashing through the windshield but was stopped by the steering wheel.

Lowe tried to pull over, barely able to see through the shattered windshield.

"As this was all going down, my life is flashing before my eyes. I thought, 'This is it,'" said Lowe.

He was able to make it to the side of the road to call 9-1-1.

He walked away with only a scratch on his cheek.

"Anything precisely a second off, it could've been a lot worse," said Lowe.

This would've taken a toll on many other drivers, but Johnnie was back to work on Monday.

"Just enjoy. Take it day by day and make it the best because it could be the end," Lowe said.

He's using the experience to send a message to other drivers on the road.

"Always double check and make sure you've got your load secure. I mean, I faced near death last Thursday."

The person driving the truck carrying the steel beams did not stop and was never caught.

