Truck crashes into Flint KFC

Investigators are trying to figure out why a driver crashed into a KFC in Flint on Monday night.

The truck went through a wall, into the restaurant, and started a fire.

Officials say no employees or customers were injured.

However, a dog was in the truck during the crash and officials said it died during the incident.

The building currently has serious structural damage.

At this time there is still no information on the driver of the truck.

