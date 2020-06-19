Trowbridge Road paving to continue this weekend

Paving along Trowbridge Road is set to resume this weekend, according to the City of East Lansing.

The city said paving will take place on Trowbridge Road between Harrison Road and Arbor Drive beginning on Saturday, June 20, continuing through next week.

The city said the work is weather-dependent so the schedule could be altered by a few days depending on weather conditions.

The city said work on Saturday will include the paving of the median crossover locations and the eastbound and westbound side lanes. One lane of traffic will be kept open in each direction with traffic shifted to the outside lanes of the roadway, the city said, but a short-duration of closures and delays should be expected the city said.

The city said flagging personnel will be onsite to help guide traffic. There will also be posted detours.

Additionally, motorists are advised that the Burcham Drive construction that was originally scheduled to take place next week between Hagadorn Road and Lexington Avenue has been temporarily postponed while demolition of Marble Elementary School is completed.

The city said community members can contact East Lansing Department Public Works at 517-337-9459 with questions.

