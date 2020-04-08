Troubling new statistics about suicide in America

Some troubling new statistics about suicide in this country.

The CDC released a new report which reveals suicide deaths increased 35% between 1999 and 2018.

The rate for males was nearly four times higher than the rate for females.

And suicide was more common in the most rural counties, compared to urban areas, among both sexes.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

