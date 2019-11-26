TripAdvisor predicts Thanksgiving travel to be one of the busiest of the year

Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away and it is expected to be one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Based on their annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey, out of more than 2,400 respondents, 36% will be traveling for the holiday, which is a 5% increase from last year.

Of those that are traveling, TripAdvisor says 58% will be driving and 35% will be flying to their destinations. The company says the roads and airports will be the busiest on Thanksgiving Day with 13% traveling on Thursday, Nov. 28.

TripAdvisor says 7% of travelers plan to leave Tuesday, Nov. 26 and 11% will travel on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

With an increase in air travel, TripAdvisor found the most popular U.S. Thanksgiving air travel destinations will be:

1. Las Vegas

2. Orlando

3. New York City

4. Los Angeles

5. Miami

The Capital Region International Airport said it doesn't expect to close because of the weather this week, but passengers there could still experience delays because planes may have trouble taking off or landing at other airports.

