Trio arrested could be linked to 60 larcenies

Three men were identified in connection to stealing a 2015 Polaris Ranger in Calhoun County.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, while acting on a Silent Observer tip, arrested a 53-year-old father and his 22-year-old son, both from Battle Creek. The other male was identified as a 31-year-old man from Albion.

All three suspects were taken into custody and are currently being held at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Police suspect that the trio may be responsible for over sixty larcenies in the area.

Deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Post Ave in the City of Battle Creek and found numerous stolen items and controlled substances.

The residence belonged to a 33-year-old man.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detective bureau.

