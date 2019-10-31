Trick or treating is underway

We've been warning you all day about the crummy, wet Halloween weather, but despite the rain and chill in the air, Trick or Treaters are still taking to the streets.

News 10's Rachel Sweet is in Jackson and says the rain is coming down, but people still have their Halloween spirits up.

She said she hasn't seen a whole lot of trick or treaters out, but there's still time.

Trick or treating goes until 8 p.m. in Jackson.

For a list of other trick or treating times in mid-Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

