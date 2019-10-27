Trick or Treat in the park at Holt

The best part of Halloween as a kid is running around with your friends in costumes toting pillow cases full of candy.

Kids in Delhi Charter Township can get a head start on Trick or Treat by attending the Trick or Treat in the Park.

The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Gardens in Holt.

Candy will be passed out by over 25 local businesses and organizations attending the event.

Kids and families are invited to dress up in their best costumes.

This is the sixth year the Holt Lions and Delhi Township has hosted a Halloween in the Park.

