Trick or Treat at the Capitol Monday night

The Capitol grounds will transform into a haunting ground for ghosts, ghouls, and costumes of every kind as kids load up on candy ahead of Halloween.

The free event is from 5 to 7:30 p.m., offering kids and families a safe place to haunt this Halloween.

Trick-or-Treat on the Capitol Square is a free family-friendly event that celebrates the best of the fall season in downtown Lansing.

The annual event started in 2008.

Event organizers do ask that people leave their dogs at home for this event.

