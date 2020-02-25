Triathlon might avoid Leelanau after 2019 traffic woes

A triathlon that paralyzed traffic in a popular northern Michigan county is looking at a different route.

People couldn't drive in or out of Leelanau County for hours last August during Ironman 70.3, which is a combination of running, swimming and bicycling.

Leelanau County is a popular summer destination in the northwestern Lower Peninsula. Trevor Tkatch, chief executive of Traverse City Tourism, says organizers are looking at a route that doesn't include Leelanau. Drivers weren't able to cross M-72, a major route between Lake Michigan and Traverse City.

