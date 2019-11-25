Trial begins for Lansing counselor accused of sexual misconduct

Joseph Aaron Scott Hethorn's trial is set to begin Monday morning.

He is being charged with 1st degree and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Lansing counselor is accused of six violations of the public health code, including:

• Sexual misconduct

• Offering practice-related services in exchange for sexual favors

• Negligence and a failure to exercise due care

• Incompetence

• Lack of good moral character

• A betrayal of professional confidence

Back in August News 10 reported Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a complaint on behalf of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) against Hethorn for sexual misconduct.

Hethorn's license has been suspended since August.

Hethorn's trial begins Monday at 9 a.m.