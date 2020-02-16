Tressel and Burton staying at Michigan State

Mike Tressel and Ron Burton are remaining on the defensive staff for Michigan State’s football team.

The team announced via its Twitter account Saturday that the two assistants would be back. A team spokesman said Burton will coach the defensive line, and Tressel’s role is to be determined.

The Spartans hired Mel Tucker as their new coach earlier in the week after Mark Dantonio’s retirement.

Tressel was the defensive coordinator this past season under Dantonio and was also a linebackers coach. Burton coached defensive tackles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.