Trek Bicycle is issuing a recall on one its models.

It applies to the trek super commuter plus eight "S".

About 3000 of them are said to have been made with a defective bolt that can cause them to fall apart.

So far one person has been injured.

If you have this model you should stop using it, or get it fixed for free from any Trek Bicycle retailer.

