Tree crashes through Charlotte home during severe storms

Cleanup is underway after storms packing powerful winds knocked down trees and power lines across Mid-Michigan crashing through a home in Charlotte.

81-year-old Janet Bryner says she was working on her garden outside when she noticed the storm coming in Wednesday.

"(I was) transplanting flowers and my generator came on and thought, oh no, I lost power, then all of a sudden it got dark I headed for the basement - came in through the basement," said Bryner.

Bryner says it wasn't long that she made it tor her basement that the storm became severe.

"It started pouring. I got up to my dining room and then I heard a crash and my kitchen ceiling fell in," said Bryner.

Bryner lines on her own, but immediately called her family for help after she found one of her backyard trees sticking through her kitchen ceiling.

A few other trees that were in the yard also taking damage from the storm some also falling onto Bryner's home.

Bryner says she's just thankful she wasn't in the room when it happened.

"I really thank God that not more destruction happened you know cause it could have (taken) the whole house down or I could have been in the kitchen when the ceiling started falling in but I wasn't."

Bryner says in the meantime, her friends and family are doing all that they can to help her get her house back together.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.