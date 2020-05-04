Treatment center employee charged with inappropriate touching

An employee at a facility for troubled boys is facing criminal charges.

She's accused of inappropriately touching two teens less than six months after being cleared for the same accusations by two other state agencies.

41-year-old Amy Fuller is charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly inappropriately touching two teenage boys.

An Ingham County Sheriff's detective testified the alleged abuse happened at the Highfields campus on Old Plank Road in Onondaga.

In court records, a staff member overhears the boys, ages 15 and 16, talking about the alleged incidents back in August 2019.

The boys told police Fuller touched their genitals over their pants and asked them to touch her. They said it happened multiple times.

Highfields says Fuller was placed on administrative leave in August. She returned to work in November after an investigation by Child Protective Services and the Department of Child Welfare Licensing found no wrongdoing.

In a statement to News 10, Fuller's attorney wrote, "There is indisputable video evidence, as well as other evidence, that the claims are false. Two other government agencies conducted extensive investigations, and Ms. Fuller was cleared. And those agencies have a lower burden of proof than the prosecutor. Yet, for some reason, the prosecutor’s office has seen fit to charge Ms. Fuller. We’ll definitely be fighting this in court."

Highfields spokesperson Emily Morgan wrote, "In consultation with CPS and DCWL and receiving final confirmation that there were no findings of inappropriate behavior, the staff member was cleared to return to work in November 2019. This decision was further affirmed by CPS and DCWL’s decision to close the matter.

Highfields doesn’t take these situations lightly. The safety of our students is our top priority. We will continue to review our procedures and make any improvements necessary to keep children and families safe.”

According to online records, Fuller has a hearing in Ingham County District Court Thursday.

Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 15 years behind bars.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.