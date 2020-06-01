Treasury says bottle returns will resume June 15

The Michigan Department of Treasury said it has issued a "notice regarding phased re-establishment of Michigan's bottle deposit return program."

According to the notice, beginning June 15, retailers with bottle return facilities located at the front of the store, or located in a separate area, serviced by reverse vending machines requiring minimal or no person-to-person contact may resume operations.

The department said retailers re-opening their bottle return facilities must make sure those facilities comply with all state-mandated safety protocols and restrictions, including the most recent state-mandated safeguards to protect workers.

The department said retailers may take all of the following steps in regards to protecting consumers:

• Limit the number of beverage containers that may be returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25, pursuant to MCL 445.572(10).

• Establish special or limited hours of operation for bottle return facilities.

• Limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines.

• Periodically close bottle deposit facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.

• Implement such other procedures or restrictions as each retailer may determine are necessary or advisable to promote safety and/or efficiency.

The department said during the initial phase of reopening, retailers must limit the volume of weekly returned bottle containers to no more than 140% of their average weekly collection for the period of April and May 2019.

Additionally, the department said residents may also recycle their bottle returns if they decide no to return them to a bottle deposit facility.

