Treasurer: Seeping 'green ooze' site subject to forfeiture

An industrial site in suburban Detroit where a bright green goo seeped through a concrete barrier onto an area freeway is subject to forfeiture due to non-payment of property taxes.

The Oakland County treasurer’s office says five properties tied to Electro-Plating Services Inc. in Madison Heights owes a total of more than $30,000 in taxes, interest and fees from 2017 and 2018.

A letter has been sent to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The leak was noticed late last year along Interstate 696.

The company was shut down in 2016 for mismanagement of industrial waste. Owner Gary Sayers is serving a year in federal prison for illegally storing hazardous waste.

